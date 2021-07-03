What does a professor do, other than lecture for a few hours a week?

Wow, this response! 😮 We really do have complex jobs, huh? My doctoral research was on burnout, & I won’t say that is UNRELATED to the graphic either.

Here’s a slightly updated version. And as per requests, link to a PPT version you can download & adapt https://t.co/8v8jPhObx5 pic.twitter.com/0ciTJd5sRM

— Dr. Susan Wardell (@Unlazy_Susan) June 27, 2021