In June, 2001 it seems I only blogged three times…

/ 8 hours ago 2 Jul 2021

I’m not sure what else I was doing during the month of June 2001, but I only blogged three times. All three links were dead, like tears in rain.

As is my habit with all items I feature in my “I was blogging about…” series, I’ve replaced the broken links with archived content from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.

 

