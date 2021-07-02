In June, 2001 it seems I only blogged three times…

I’m not sure what else I was doing during the month of June 2001, but I only blogged three times. All three links were dead, like tears in rain.
As is my habit with all items I feature in my “I was blogging about…” series, I’ve replaced the broken links with archived content from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.
- Author “used up all the hardship” from her youth in her first novel
(Satire from The Onion)
- Sci-Tech Web Awards 2001
(Scientific American picks what it things are the best websites)
- Violent video games encourage violent behavior (Contemporary Pediatrics)
