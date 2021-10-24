MSU asks faculty & staff to volunteer in short-staffed dining halls; @MSU_Football tweets a photo of coach in a private jet

/ 20 hours ago 24 Oct 2021

MSU, instead of asking your profs to volunteer in the dining halls, I think you can solve the short-staffing issue another way.

 

Similar:

Me (glares in iambic pentameter)
The Hidden Feminist Messages in 'Schoolhouse Rock!'
xkcd: Types of Editors
Verizon's $4.4 billion deal for AOL sends AOL stock on a tear
Research Poetry (communicating research results and expressing their significance through ...
Two Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbots Talk and Argue with Each Other