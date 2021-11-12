WAOB MisSpelled (final episode airs)

The final episode of the fantasy/comedy audio miniseries “MisSpelled” drops today. A full voice cast, sound effects, original music, and a great story. I only wish I had met more of the cast in person!

We were churning out these recordings in groups right before the pandemic. As the lockdown eased up, I returned to the studio to record my lines separately. So I often didn’t know what some of the characters would sound like, nor exactly how they were delivering the lines I was reacting to.

I often tried three or four different ways of delivering a line, trusting that the editors would pick the best version that gets the story told. Always fun when I noticed that one of my ad-libs made it into the final version!