Some scholarly journals have a more rigorous peer review process than others.
Source: The karyotype of Pimelodella cristata (Siluriformes: Heptapteridae) from Central Amazon basin: with a discussion of the chromosome variability in Pimelodella I, as the Editor (i.e. no as the Author of the Article) can confirm that it is OK to proceed; you have, however, to get also the reply from the Author; thank you. Nevertheless, Figures 1-3 should be somehow inserted within the main text of the paper. And I do not know why my reply is automatically directed to Frank Franco…?
Similar:
The News from Ferguson - Live, on Twitter
4 Skills to Help You Stand Out In Any Job Interview
Now you can fact-check Trump’s tweets — in the tweets themselves
The Linda Lindas sing "Racist Sexist Boy" -- my new favorite punk song
Go not to the elves for counsel, for they will say both no and yes.
My buddy JTK helps me make a key point in my slideshow. #4c18 #b29