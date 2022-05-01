Today's 10 sq cm of #steampunk control panel went pretty fast. At this stage I'm mostly rearranging what I've already created -- which is the point. #blender #blender3dart

Similar:
The girl was cast as Luciana (the younger sister) in The Comedy of Errors in the PPT's sum...
The Cabaret Theatre (Latrobe) presents Shakespeare's popular Midsummer
My buddy JTK helps me make a key point in my slideshow. #4c18 #b29
#Blender3D rendition of the bridge of the æthership that featured in the musical #steampun...
My 13yo homeschooler had no idea how to open a little milk carton. I had to show her.
More #Blender3D practice. Making many objects to liven up a #steampunk environment.