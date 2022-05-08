In May, 2002, I was blogging about… typefaces in period movies; poets Paul Dirac and Stewart Conn; web usability; fired for making a satirical game

In May, 2002, I was blogging about
- Rating historical movies on how accurately they represent period typefaces
- The average UK reader spends 17 minutes a day reading a newspaper, compared to 11 minutes reading a novel.
- Paul Dirac, honorary poet laureate of modern physics.
- Student web project on poet Stewart Conn’s “Luncheon of the Boating Party”
- Fired for making a game (a government meat popsicle creates a satirical game that his superiors never bothered to play)
- Creator of Nancy Drew dies at 96
- Why won’t we read the manual?
- Put a search box on your home page, not just a “search” link (a hint I passed along to web usability guru Jakob Nielsen)
