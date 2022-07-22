In between 3 walks and a chess game with my son, today I managed to churn out a second 10sq cm section of a #steampunk control panel, because this is my summer break, that's why. #blender3d #blender3dart #design #aesthetics

/ 2 days ago 22 Jul 2022

