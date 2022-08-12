GenZ prefers searching with TikTok, Instagram over Google

Educating myself about how today’s college students search for information online.
1) TikTok shows them relevant content FASTER than Google.
The algorithm knows them WELL, and they love that.
— Adrienne | Social Media Strategist (@AdriSheares) August 12, 2022
