GenZ prefers searching with TikTok, Instagram over Google

/ 30 seconds ago 12 Aug 2022

Educating myself about how today’s college students search for information online.

Similar:

Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch
The Post drops the ‘mike’ — and the hyphen in ‘e-mail’
Airport retro video games collect spare coins in Sweden
U.S. Public Wary of Biomedical Technologies to ‘Enhance’ Human Abilities
Readers Are Liars: The 1928 Study That Predicted the Future of News
Fathers' Day: Showing "The Princess Bride"