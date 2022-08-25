I just looked up the context for the bald guy dropping the chili.

I guess I was expecting something like Seinfeld with a studio audience guffawing or maybe a wobble-noise sound effect followed by sad trombones but oh my, that clip is a masterclass in storytelling and I am an awful person for laughing this hard.
Similar:
Performing as Alquist in ActIII of Rossum’s Universal Robots. (Free Zoom performance of gr...
Here's some good writing from The New Yorker: "Seattle’s Leaders Let Scientists Take the L...
How Facebook – the Wal-Mart of the internet – dismantled online subcultures
The Article is Dead. Long Live the Article
Chilling analysis of organized, anonymous disinformation campaign against Parkland survivo...
Another #steampunk #neovictorian control panel module. #blender3d #blender3dart #design #...