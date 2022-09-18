Let’s Make the Academic Job Market More Humane

It’s been decades since I’ve had the “I’m in school again and I forgot to study for the test” nightmare, but it hasn’t been so long since I’ve had nightmares about the faculty job search.

I did have one nightmare campus visit, where I was told I was one of six candidates brought to campus to interview for two positions, and that one of the other candidates was “unbeatable.” For my job talk I chose a topic related to the technical writing / media position I was applying for, and after it was over I saw the crowded room full of English faculty members mostly clear out, so that I and the search committee had a well-stocked refreshment table all to ourselves.

“Why didn’t you give a talk on literature?” asked a sympathetic, but clearly disappointed search committee member.

“Because you advertised a technical writing job,” I replied.

That department was not ready — before YouTube, before Facebook, before Google’s IPO — for a job talk on memes. I got the very clear sense that, even though the position for which I was interviewing would have involved teaching courses in technical writing and media, I would have nevertheless been expected to publish traditional literary theory scholarship in order for my work to “count” towards tenure. That’s one reason I chose a very cutting edge, very nerdy topic for my job talk — I wanted to know whether this group would have supported the kind of new media work I wanted to do.

I withdrew from that search in order to accept my current position, where I am in my 20th year as a generalist in a much smaller department that saw my new media activities as a strength (and where I also teach Shakespeare and general lit surveys).