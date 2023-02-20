Microsoft limits long conversations to address “concerns being raised.”
[…]
These deeply human reactions have proven that people can form powerful emotional attachments to a large language model doing next-token prediction. That might have dangerous implications in the future. Over the course of the week, we’ve received several tips from readers about people who believe they have discovered a way to read other people’s conversations with Bing Chat, or a way to access secret internal Microsoft company documents, or even help Bing chat break free of its restrictions. All were elaborate hallucinations (falsehoods) spun up by an incredibly capable text-generation machine.
As the capabilities of large language models continue to expand, it’s unlikely that Bing Chat will be the last time we see such a masterful AI-powered storyteller and part-time libelist. But in the meantime, Microsoft and OpenAI did what was once considered impossible: We’re all talking about Bing. —ArsTechnica
Microsoft “lobotomized” AI-powered Bing Chat, and its fans aren’t happy
In July, 2002, I was blogging about military close reading, weblogs in journalism, UX evan...
DeSantis-backed bill would make it easier to sue news media
The AI Mirror Test: Why Even the Smartest People Keep Falling Short
Progress over 11 years of Blender3D practice
‘Aims’: the software for hire that can control 30,000 fake online profiles
Bing’s A.I. Chat Reveals Its Feelings: ‘I Want to Be Alive. 😈’