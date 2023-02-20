What is important to remember is that chatbots are autocomplete tools. They’re systems trained on huge datasets of human text scraped from the web: on personal blogs, sci-fi short stories, forum discussions, movie reviews, social media diatribes, forgotten poems, antiquated textbooks, endless song lyrics, manifestos, journals, and more besides. These machines analyze this inventive, entertaining, motley aggregate and then try to recreate it. They are undeniably good at it and getting better, but mimicking speech does not make a computer sentient.
[…]
It is undeniably fun to talk to chatbots — to draw out different “personalities,” test the limits of their knowledge, and uncover hidden functions. Chatbots present puzzles that can be solved with words, and so, naturally, they fascinate writers. Talking with bots and letting yourself believe in their incipient consciousness becomes a live-action roleplay: an augmented reality game where the companies and characters are real, and you’re in the thick of it.
But in a time of AI hype, it’s dangerous to encourage such illusions. —The Verge
The AI Mirror Test: Why Even the Smartest People Keep Falling Short
In July, 2002, I was blogging about military close reading, weblogs in journalism, UX evan...
That story about the pope requiring Catholics to fast from meat as part of a deal with the...
DeSantis-backed bill would make it easier to sue news media
Microsoft “lobotomized” AI-powered Bing Chat, and its fans aren’t happy
‘Aims’: the software for hire that can control 30,000 fake online profiles
Bing’s A.I. Chat Reveals Its Feelings: ‘I Want to Be Alive. 😈’