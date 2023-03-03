‘We’re back’: Bushy Run’s 2023 battle reenactment will be held

I’m glad to know that this recent controversy has been resolved in a way that lets Bushy Run respectfully continue its scheduled historic August re-enactment, and I hope that appropriate safety and cultural sensitivity checks will preserve the educational value of the event, while not romanticizing the violence.

HARRISBURG — This year’s Battle of Bushy Run reenactment is back on after Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission members unanimously voted to allow the Penn Township site to hold the event this August.

The fate of future reenactments has yet to be determined. The commission plans to conduct a study and hold discussions to determine the reenactment’s status in 2024 and beyond.

About 20 Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society volunteers and supporters journeyed three hours to attend the meeting Wednesday morning in the State Museum of Pennsylvania. The crowd burst into applause upon the vote.

“We’re back,” said Rob Malley, a heritage society board member who has been a leading voice in the fight to preserve the reenactment. “(Now) we’re going to need the public’s support to show (the reenactment’s necessity to) PHMC.” –Maddie Aiken, TribLive