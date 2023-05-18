In October, 2002, I was blogging about stupid space explosions, the superiority complex, why whitespace matters, usability testing, and Krispy Kreme

In October, 2002, I was blogging about
- The stupidity of explosions in space movies
- The Chronicle of Higher Education rescues the briefly defunct Arts & Letters Daily
- The superiority complex
- An anti-telemarketing script
- An “I Love Lucy: bible study
- Why whitespace matters when creating a sign
- The coming air age of 1955 (as envisioned in 1942)
- Googling your Email (a reminder that our files used to be linear and hard to navigate; the idea of searching for key words in the pile of documents we created seemed magical)
- Usability testing (the Internet Archive preserved the “text goes here” place-holder for my usability handouts, among of one of the most popular resources on my website)
- Krispy Kreme
- Aristotle’s Poetics
- Hamilton College president resigns after plagiarizing address to freshmen
