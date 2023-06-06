Not sure whether I should be proud or embarrassed…

As part of a journalism lesson about brand names, I just wrote this sentence:
The term “Winnebago Vista” is a rollicking road trip for the ear, and no oath was ever minced with more tangy intensity than we find in the fricative phonemes of “Cheez-It.”
I’ll probably murder that darling tomorrow, but right now I’m sending myself to bed happy.
