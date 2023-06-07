I typed “Chrome” into the Microsoft Edge search bar.
I was greeted with a full-screen Microsoft Bing AI chatbot window, which promptly told me it was searching for… Bing features.
Source: Microsoft has no shame: Bing spit on my ‘Chrome’ search with a fake AI answer
