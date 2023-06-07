Microsoft has no shame: Bing spit on my ‘Chrome’ search with a fake AI answer

/ 2 hours ago 7 Jun 2023

It was time to download Google Chrome on a new Windows 11 computer.

I typed “Chrome” into the Microsoft Edge search bar.

I was greeted with a full-screen Microsoft Bing AI chatbot window, which promptly told me it was searching for… Bing features.

