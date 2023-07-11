Trouble importing UMA clothes from Blender 3.6

In Blender3D, I created a jumpsuit, rigged and weighted it with the UMA_Male_Rig, and created a simple animation (right).

From within Unity3D, I can see the animation just fine, which seems to tell me the model is properly weighted (lower left).

I’ve carefully watched every second of Secret Anorak’s “UMA 201 – Part 5: Converting Clothing Models: tutorial, but at the step step where he adds his “torso” costume to his UMA Dynamic Character, and its just works for him, my clothing is all twisted around my character (far left).

I tried adding s simple cube and it too, was twisted.

I have no idea what to do.

I’m using Unity 2022.3.0 and Blender 3.6 on a Mac.