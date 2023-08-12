It’s been a while since something got me into a movie theater. Obviously I wasn’t in a rush. I recently rewatched 1-4 with my son, to get ready, and I took an afternoon off in order to catch a matinee.

I enjoyed it. There was no standout scene that in my opinion quite matched the comic timing and brilliant writing of the sand pit confrontation in Crystal Skill, or the chair/fire/motorcycle sequence in Last Crusade, but the extended urban buggy chase was epic and hilarious, as were Helena’s unpredictable antics.

The de-aging CGI was quite good, but some of the stunts on the top of the train were deep in that uncanny valley, which took me out of the story and made me suspicious during what should have been immersive spectacles.

Today’s superhero movies leave me cold for much the same reason, but there was enough heart in Dial of Destiny to overcome the rough spots.