Tom Jones, librettist for “The Fantasticks,” dies at 95

I was so glad to see my daughter in this show at The Theatre Factory a few years ago.
Flashback!
Similar:
How to Keep Students Writing in the Age of AI Tools
It’s been a while since something got me into a movie theater. Obviously I wasn’t in a rus...
Police stage ‘chilling’ raid on Marion County newspaper, seizing computers, records and ce...
Little Green Men #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 8) On Earth in 1947, Quark, Rom...
‘One of the great American stories’: the incredible life of playwright August Wilson
The ballroom of my #steampunk fantasy space cruiser is now a less lonely place.