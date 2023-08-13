Tom Jones, librettist for “The Fantasticks,” dies at 95

/ 4 hours ago 13 Aug 2023

I was so glad to see my daughter in this show at The Theatre Factory a few years ago. 

Flashback!

 

(L to R): Carolyn Jerz (The Girl), Joseph Milliren (The Girl’s Father), Caitlin Cherry (The Mute/The Wall), Tom Sarp (The Narrator/El Gallo), Bill Fisher (The Boy’s Father), and Ty Kinter (The Boy).

Similar:

How to Keep Students Writing in the Age of AI Tools
It’s been a while since something got me into a movie theater. Obviously I wasn’t in a rus...
Police stage ‘chilling’ raid on Marion County newspaper, seizing computers, records and ce...
Little Green Men #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 8) On Earth in 1947, Quark, Rom...
‘One of the great American stories’: the incredible life of playwright August Wilson
The ballroom of my #steampunk fantasy space cruiser is now a less lonely place.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *