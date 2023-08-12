Police stage ‘chilling’ raid on Marion County newspaper, seizing computers, records and cellphones

The Marion County Record reported that restaurant owner Kari Newell kicked their staff out of a public forum last week. When a third party told the paper that same restaurant owner had a DUI conviction that could have affected her eligibility to get a liquor license, the paper chose not to run the story. “We thought we were being set up,” said the publisher, Eric Meyer. After Newell made public statements accusing the paper of illegally acquiring documents, the paper published a statement defend itself.

Shortly afterwards, police raided the newspaper office and the publisher’s home, seizing computers and cell phones — and injuring one employee by wresting the phone from her hand. (It’s legal for authorities to subpoena such equipment as part of an investigation, but a federal law prevents authorities from raiding journalists who report stories that powerful people don’t like.)