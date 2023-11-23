Finished the female officers for my neovictorian steampunk personal project. #blender3d, #unity3D

/ 1 day ago 23 Nov 2023

 

Female officers, from the left: commodore, captain, commander, lieutenant commander, lieutenant j.g, and ensign. I imagine they can choose to wear a skirt of any length, pants, or leggings. I’m not sure I like how the white leggings look.

4 thoughts on “Finished the female officers for my neovictorian steampunk personal project. #blender3d, #unity3D

