Female officers, from the left: commodore, captain, commander, lieutenant commander, lieutenant j.g, and ensign. I imagine they can choose to wear a skirt of any length, pants, or leggings. I’m not sure I like how the white leggings look.
Similar:
Body Parts #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 25) Quark announces he's dying; Kira ...
Happy ice cream turkey cake day.
Chess with my son. As usual, it didn't go well for me.
Opening night. Support local artists in your community!
The daughter (giving the piggyback ride in pic 2) doing a thing that starts tomorrow.
The Quickening #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 24) Bashir visits a planet where ...
4 thoughts on “Finished the female officers for my neovictorian steampunk personal project. #blender3d, #unity3D”
I agree, the white stockings are a maybe. What about black with a white pattern?
Good idea! I want to move on to to the uniforms for the technicians and mechanics and so on, but patterned leggings is a good idea.
Nice! Have you lined up the men of the same rank next to the women to compare looks?
In my work area in Blender, yes I do have them lined up. At some point after I finish the enlisted uniforms I will arrange them all nicely.