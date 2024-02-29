Leftovers from the food my colleagues brought in to bribe/reward those few students who showed up on the last day before spring break. (I had 40% attendance.)
Similar:
MLA In-text citations: Writing that got you through high school won’t do in college.
The daughter was invited back to perform at this year’s Shakespeare Monologue and Scene Co...
Duke stops assigning numeric values to essays, test scores
No focus, no fights, and a bad back – 16 ways technology has ruined my life
I Don’t Know Why Everyone’s in Denial About College Students Who Can’t Do the Reading
Persuasion: Logos, Pathos, Ethos and Kairos