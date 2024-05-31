Your first #blender3d retractable #steampunk landing wheels will be your worst. But you have to start somewhere.
My contribution to WAOB Audio Theatre’s plan to record all the proverbs.
Three different sized buildings. Still working on variations for the biggest one. #blender...
More 18th Century fun @fortligonier
More modular, swappable building components. I’ve got to work on the sides of these mid-si...
Enjoying a visit with an Austrian imperial commander (ahistorically but magnificently pres...
More modular low-poly background buildings. I’ll do some more facades then move to the nex...