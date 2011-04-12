Active and Passive Voice (Why It’s Important to Prefer Active Verbs)

Jerz > Writing > Grammar and Syntax >
Active verbs form efficient, powerful sentences.
This document will teach you why and how to prefer active verbs over passive verbs.
- The subject of an active voice sentence performs the action of the verb: “I throw the ball.”
- The subject of a passive voice sentence is still the main character of the sentence, but something else performs the action: “The ball is thrown by me.
1. How to Recognize Active and Passive Sentences ^
- Find the subject (the main character of the sentence).
- Find the main verb (the action that the sentence identifies).
- Examine the relationshipbetween the subject and main verb.
- Does the subject perform the action of the main verb? (If so, the sentence is active.)
- Does the subject sit there while something else — named or unnamed —performs an action on it? (If so, the sentence is passive.)
- Can’t tell? If the main verb is a linking verb (“is,” “was,” “are,” “seems (to be),” “becomes” etc.), then the verb functions like an equals sign; there is no action involved — it merely describes a state of being.
2. Basic Examples ^
|I love you.
|You are loved by me.
3. Difference between Passive Voice and Past Tense ^
Many people confuse the passive voice with the past tense. The most common passive constructions also happen to be past tense (e.g. “I’ve been framed”), but “voice” has to do with who, while “tense” has to do with when.
|Active Voice
|Passive Voice
|Past Tense
|I taught; I learned.
|I was (have been) taught [by someone];
It was (has been) learned [by someone].
|Present Tense
|I teach; I learn.
|I am [being] taught [by someone];
It is [being] learned [by someone].
|Future Tense
|I will teach; I will learn.
|I will be taught [by someone];
It will be learned [by someone].
4. Imperatives: Active Commands ^
A command (or “imperative”) is a kind of active sentence, in which “you” (the one being addressed) are being ordered to perform the action. (If you refuse to obey, the sentence is still active.)
- Get to work on time.
- Insert tab A into slot B.
- Take me to your leader.
- Ladies and gentlemen, let us consider, for a moment, the effect of the rafting sequences on our understanding of the rest of the novel.
5. Sloppy Passive Constructions ^
Because passive sentences do not need to identify the performer of an action, they can lead to sloppy or misleading statements (especially in technical writing). Compare how clear and direct these passive sentences become, when they are rephrased as imperative sentences.
Ambiguous Passive Verbs
To drain the tank, the grill should be removed, or the storage compartment can be flooded.
Because they do not specify the actors, the passive constructions (“should be removed” and “can be flooded”) contribute to the ambiguity of this sentence. Does the author intend to
- offer two different ways to drain the tank (“you may either remove the grill or flood the compartment”)?
- warn of an undesirable causal result (“if you drain the tank without removing the grill, the result will be that the storage compartment is flooded”)?
The readers would have to know something about how the tank works in order to make sense of the instructions, but the thing about instructions is that people are reading them because they don’t already know what to do. Here are two ways you could fix the ambiguity.
Revision 1:
Drain the tank in one of the following ways:
- remove the grill
- flood the storage compartment
Revision 2:
1) Remove the grill.
2) Drain the tank.
Warning:
If you fail to remove the grill first, you may flood the storage compartment (which is where you are standing right now).
See also: “Instructions: How to Write Guides for Busy, Grouchy People”
6. Linking Verbs: Neither Active nor Passive ^
When the verb performs the function of an equals sign, the verb is said to be a linking verb. Linking verbs describe no action — they merely state an existing condition or relationship; hence, they are neither passive nor active.
|Subject
|=
|Description
|The door
|is
|blue.
|The door
|was
|closed.
|This
|could be
|the first day of the rest of my life.
|She
|might have been
|very nice.
7. The Passive Voice Is not Wrong ^
- When you wish to downplay the action:
Mistakes will be made, and lives will be lost; the sad truth is learned anew by each generation.
- When you wish to downplay the actor:
Three grams of reagent ‘A’ were added to a beaker of 10% saline solution.
(In the scientific world, the actions of a researcher are ideally not supposed to affect the outcome of an experiment; the experiment is supposed to be the same no matter who carries it out. I will leave it to you and your chemistry professor to figure out whether that’s actually true, but in the meantime, don’t use excessive passive verbs simply to avoid using “I” in a science paper.)
- When the actor is unknown:The victim was approached from behind and hit over the head with a salami.
8. Tricky Examples ^
|Punctuality seems important.
|Remember to brush your teeth.
9. Links to Active & Passive Verb Resources ^
- Watch a dapper Lego minifig go over the difference between active and passive verbs. See “Troy Sterling and the Active and Passive Verbs.“
- An online quiz: Revising Passive Constructions.
23 Archived Comments
There is a small problem: :Can’t tell? If the main verb is a linking verb (“is,” “was,” “are,” “seems (to be),” “becomes” etc.), then the verb functions like an equals sign; there is no action involved — it merely describes a state of being.” The problem with this statement is that all stative verbs describe a state of being, but many lead to objects and are active and can be written in the passive. An example is even give using love: “I love you.” “you are loved by me.” Since love is a stative verb one connot claim that a verb that merely describes a state of being cannot be active or passive.
Thanks for your comment. My intention for this page is to help readers improve their writing. You are correct that I have simplified the grammar, and in so doing I may have written myself into a corner. How would you phrase that passage, so I can make my point effectively for beginners, without oversimplifying?
thanks so much, I was wondering why the titles were in 173 or 200 sized font? Passive voice is my hardest lesson to learn, when writing in past tense. I used it when tying up a scene, and can’t seem to rewrite it to make it still convey what I want without sounding dorky.
Dear,
Dennis G. Jerz , I have got a problem , the situation is that A show was going to begin sometimes later, while the time already passed , A person suddenly say: The Show has begun, Show cannot start automatically but can i use a verb like passive , the person was not a English man,he did not wanted to show the do-er,who did the action.He supposed to say that the show already started , “The show has begun” right or wrong sentence / which form ?
Passive voice has nothing to do with time, so I’m not sure I understand the question. “The show has begun” is an active sentence, because the show is doing the beginning.
Dear,
Dennis G. Jerz,
I am poor in english. Sorry to interrupt you again, Our national language is Bengle.In language’s grammar there are four voices active,passive,quasi passive and impersonal voice.Again i tell you the show cannot do anything , In our language , The show has begun , it means like a transitive verb (Begin). We cannot say : Show has begun the show ,as you said that the show is doing the action.Our language has two meaning of the (begin word) .It looks but i am no sure, I know that (begin=start), but “The has begun” it looks like (begin= Be start) I do not know you understand or not what I used to say.Please give me
some instruction
I’m sorry, Shahed, but I’m not sure I understand your question, and I’m not sure whether it fits within the limited scope of the purpose of this web page (which is not intended as an English-as-a-second-language resource). I’m not sure I can be of much help.
@Dennis G. Jerz Where i can solve that type of problem? any web page is known to you, you would massage me if you want to help me @ http://www.facebook.com/shahed.ali.3914?ref=tn_tnmn
I would ask anyone who knows your language and also teaches English — maybe at a college or high school.
[…] changing a whole paragraph from passive to active voice […]
[…] changing a whole paragraph from passive to active voice […]
[…] to a more objective, evidence-based essay, and my advice in such a case it to get the student to prefer the active voice (“Thinking solves problems” or “The U.S. Constitution protects our […]
Are you busy? How to convert this into passive voice
nagendra, the verb “are” is a linking verb. The action of “to be” is simply existing. You can’t “be existed,” so I don’t think any speaker of English would ever encounter a situation where one needs to communicate the passive form of the verb “to be.” Maybe if you are writing a science fiction novel or a philosophy treatise, you might have occasion to invent a situation that calls for a passive form of “to be.”
Big thanks for your article.But, please let me know whether there is any particular name given to the sentences which are neither active voice nor passive voice such as ” this is a book, There is a table, He is a teacher….etc.”
The verbs you mention are linking verbs. If you think of the subject of an active sentence as performing an action, and the subject of a passive sentence as receiving an action, the subject of a linking verb is just existing — it’s not doing anything or having anything done to it. Perhaps in some philosophical sense we could describe existing as somehow more active than not existing at all, but linguistically speaking, this kind of like asking “What sound is yellow?”
