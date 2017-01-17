Contemptible and Exploitive “Share if You’re Not Ashamed of Me” Facebook Scams

Outline: Various Facebook posts that feature photographs of young people with disabilities beg you to share to prove that you are not ashamed of the pictured youngsters. Other versions claim that nobody likes the people depicted in the images because they are disabled and, therefore, nobody will share their posts.

Brief Analysis: The posts are the work of callous and contemptible Facebook users that are simply trying to garner attention and promote themselves by tricking people into liking, sharing, and commenting. The images featured in these scam posts are stolen from other sources and used without the permission of the people they depict. The posts are extremely demeaning and disrespectful to the people shown in the stolen pictures. If one of these posts comes your way, do not help the disgusting scammers who create them by liking, sharing, or commenting. —Hoax-Slayer 2G