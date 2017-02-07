Journalists call out White House claims on terror reporting

The easily-disproved surface-level claim, that the media have not “adequately” reported on terror, is nerd-baiting. What’s more important to the White House seems to be that the public fear imminent and ongoing attacks by Muslims, and now journalists around the world are reminding the public that they covered all these incidents (including minor ones, such as knife attacks in which the only casualty was the terrorist), which keeps those incidents fresh in everyone’s minds.

Trump told enlisted service-members at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida that attacks were happening “all over Europe” and that “it’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported…. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that,” Trump added.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper: “Not only did we cover many of the attacks on that list the White House has released, we covered them heavily. I know because I was there on the ground reporting a number of them,” he said Monday night, before showing footage of himself reporting from Ottawa, Canada, in 2014; Paris in November 2015; San Bernardino, California, in 2015; in Orlando, Florida, in June 2016. He added: “To be sure, we as a program did not cover each and every incident on the list, however other programs, as well as CNN International covered most if not all of them, many of them exhaustively.” CNN