While I’ve been preparing to teach a class on memes and “fake news,” my complaints are all about propaganda that misleads in order to wield influence or make money. I am not talking about the “fake news” which is clever satire, such as these two posts which made me belly-laugh. The Sanders pic I found in my Facebook feed,¬†where it had been posted on P-diddy’s page. The Obama pic is linked to an article in The Onion. (The article is worth a read.)