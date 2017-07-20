Facebook Updates its Fight Against Fake News

The only reason Facebook is paying attention to fake news is because it wants to monetize real news. (Monetize = control.)

After initially dismissing the idea that Facebook plays a role in disseminating fake news, the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been working to remedy the problem. Facebook partnered with third-party fact-checkers such as Snopes and PolitiFact, introducing alerts that warn users of articles on the site that include “disputed content.” (As Fortune pointed earlier this year, the feature is not without wrinkles, as sometimes readers are more likely to click on a disputed story out of curiosity.) —Fortune