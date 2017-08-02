It’s frustrating and terrifying that the current cultural climate makes this website necessary.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker is a project that aims to comprehensively document press freedom incidents in the United States — such as the arrests of journalists, seizures of their equipment, interrogations and searches at the U.S. border, subpoenas to testify about sources, leak prosecutions and physical attacks. The Press Freedom Tracker documents cases across the country, involving national, state and local authorities. —U.S. Press Freedom Tracker