How Not To Make Professional Contacts

I was feeling pretty good about myself today as I worked on prepping my journalism class, so my brain helpfully supplied this cringe-worthy memory.

Towards the end of my year-long radio news internship, I scolded a local TV reporter for filing a one-sided fluff story about ice cream at a summer festival.

“Maybe you could have gotten an opposing view from someone in the natural foods store,” I said. “Or interviewed someone who’s lactose intolerant.”

Apparently I thought I was God’s gift to journalism.