Our Love Affair With Digital Is Over

The other day I found myself very annoyed at how much headspace was occupied by a free game I had downloaded on my phone. So I deleted it. I still go into fight-or-flight mode when I’m drafting a text and a phone call comes in.

I like to page through the my notebooks full of sketches, or maps I made of adventure games I played in the 90s. I also make time to play board games and walk the neighborhood with my son; and to support and participate in local live theatre with my daughter.

But on a typical day, I’m also conscious of the benefits of the digital world.

This time of year I can feel overwhelmed by my marking load, but I actually look forward to hitting the track or the treadmill with an iPad loaded with student papers. As the “calories burned” count goes up, the “unmarked papers” count goes down.

I also like to use the “search” function to dig up fragments of writing I emailed to myself or deposited in Google Drive, or use the Internet Archive Wayback Machine see what my blog looked liked 15 years ago. I like to search and sort through old notes, to cut, paste, and compile; to read from a glowing screen in an otherwise dark room, and, as my eyesight continues its perfectly natural but increasingly noticeable decline, to plug in headphones and listen to audiobooks or the “text-to-speech” tool.

I’m looking for thoughtful essays for my students to read in next semester’s History of the Book. This NYT piece will bring up good topics for conversation.