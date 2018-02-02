Updated a post about Sarah Rush — the “launch when ready” crew member from 1979 Battlestar Galactica

I recently noticed that a blog post I created in 2003 has been getting a spike in traffic.

Today my five-year-old son was watching one of my wife’s old Battlestar Galactica videotapes, and I remembered that when I was about 11 I had a crush on the cute bridge crewmember who told the Viper pilots stuff like “Transferring core command to probe craft. You may launch when ready.” —Battlestar Galactica ‘Launch When Ready’ Bridge Girl Fan Page

Looks like that page, SarahRush.com, has gone offline. I’ve updated my Sarah Rush post with links to archived versions of those pages (from the hazy pre-Facebook, pre-YouTube days when Friendster and MySpace ruled the digital landscape).