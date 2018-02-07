Me: It took a few days for the spool of microfilm to arrive via interlibrary loan. I’d use this steampunk contraption to manually seek the right page in the book. But I found it.
Crying stock photo child: (Sniff) Checking sources was scary ‘n’ hard in 2006!
Me: Yes it was, crying stock photo child, Yes it was.
Research Before Google Books (from 2006)
