Research Before Google Books (from 2006)

Me: It took a few days for the spool of microfilm to arrive via interlibrary loan. I’d use this steampunk contraption to manually seek the right page in the book. But I found it.

Crying stock photo child: (Sniff) Checking sources was scary ‘n’ hard in 2006!

Me: Yes it was, crying stock photo child, Yes it was.

