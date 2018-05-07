Your Students Learn by Doing, Not by Listening

Today one of my students gave a final presentation in the form of a branching hypertext (akin to the “Choose Your Own Adventure” novels). On the opening screen, the voice of the professor welcomes the students to the course, announces a the major term project, and then immediately dismisses the class. During the Q&A afterwards, I noted that instructor sure didn’t waste much time on lectures, and asked whether the presenter was intending to make a comment on my teaching methods. (The student laughed and said no, she wasn’t intending to comment on my teaching methods. For the record, while I do ask my students to figure a lot out for themselves, I devote at least some of the class time on, you know, instruction.)

David Gooblar reflects on a JAMA study comparing whether focusing on counting calories or eating more vegetables and unprocessed foods led to better results, noting that the study actually documented the value of learning by doing. Subjects in the study didn’t just attend lectures, they participated in activities such as making healthy meals.