I just finished “Beyond Eyes” and I think there’s something in my eye.

My 20yo son, who plays a lot of Star Wars battle simulations, was very taken with the music and story.

I had read about this game when it came out, so some plot points were spoiled for me, but I still teared up at the end. You can find it for a very reasonable price on Steam (and other platforms).

After I blew my nose and shook it off, I found myself wishing I could reanimate Roger Ebert’s corpse so that I could respectfully ask him if he still stands by his claim, “No video gamer now living will survive long enough to experience the medium as an art form.”

I added a new category to my blog for this game: Empathy.