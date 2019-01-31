Wonderfully Detailed Tribute to 1970s British TV Show Space: 1999

“A middle aged geek” puts it well: “Utter nonsense, yes, but very well-made nonsense.”

The incredibly detailed miniature effects and feature film production design of Moonbase Alpha make the original Star Trek’s balsa wood & cardboard sets look like a fifth grade play. While the story of ‘unknown magnetic radiation’ causing crewmen at the base to go mad is never really resolved (some genuinely sloppy writing), it doesn’t really matter; the stage is set for some dazzling eye candy, even if it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. The tension building up to, and including, the actual breakaway of the moon from Earth orbit is on a par with some of the best 1970s Irwin Allen disaster movies. —“Space: 1999” is a blast from a past that never was…