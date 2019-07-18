Watched “Apollo 11” at local library with my son today

50 years ago today, three humans were on their way to the moon for the first time.

Todd Douglas Miller’s documentary “Apollo 11” uses lots of found footage (including longer cuts of iconic sequences I know well, and plenty I’ve never seen before) arranged on split-screen multi-angle shots, woven together with low-key graphics and the unmistakeable voice of Walter Kronkite from contemporary news broadcasts.

The Latrobe library screened the movie this evening. After nightfall they scheduled an outing to view the moon through a telescope, but my son wanted to get home instead.