Me: I need to post the opening lecture for my online Shakespeare class.

Also me: I should compose it in blank verse.

Me (glares in iambic pentameter):

Also me:

O for a Canvas of fire, to surpass

The farthest distance of instruction.

SHU tech is cool, but can a Macbook hold

A seminar discussion? Can we cram

Within an LMS the self-same class

That does engage the students on campus?

Think, when we talk of classmates, that you see them

Raising their bold hands in response to prompts.

For ‘tis your iPad now that holds our text,

Querying it there, citing across threads,

And what might be a simple in-class task

Becomes a forum post. For which supply,

Behold me, Teacher, and my syllabus;

Who with this rough-cut blank verse asks

You bravely take, and kindly judge, this class.