Students say they prefer lectures, but “active learning” is more effective

A recent study measured differences in student learning, comparing the results of traditional lectures (where the students sit passively while the instructor connects all the dots for them) and active learning (where the students get guidance, but have to connect the dots themselves).

Students gave lower ratings to instructors who made them think harder and taught them more. They preferred an instructional method that actually taught them less.

In a “test of learning,” the students got higher objective scores when the instructional method was active learning, but in every subjective question, students favored lectures instead. Students reported that they felt they learned more from the lectures than the active learning sessions, but objective tests proved that was the opposite — they learned more from the instructional method that made them work harder, and they learned less from the method that they said they preferred.