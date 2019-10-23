In October, 1999 I was blogging about college application essays, Willie Crowther, and Elizabethan English for RenFest workers

- Jessica found herself wishing that somebody — anybody — in her family had died: ”Because then I could write about it.” — College application essays.
- >As a young man I needed someone to look up to, someone to emulate. I was something of a nerd: I needed someone who’d integrated highly technical talents with the basic social graces. —Tribute to Willie Crowther, by Martin Heller
- Proper Elizabethan is more akin to the speech of backwood communities on the East Coast of the United States, where language has not changed significantly since the founding of those communities. —Proper Elizabethan Accents (for Renaissance Faire workers)
- “The Internet we’re talking about in years ahead is a full audio and video experience.” —Bill Gates looks ahead
- If a packet hits a pocket on a socket on a port,
and the bus is interrupted as a very last resort,
and the address of the memory makes your floppy disk abort
then the socket packet pocket has an error to report! –Gene Ziegler, “A Grandchild’s Guide to Using Grandpa’s Computer“