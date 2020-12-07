Final grades are due tomorrow. My Fall 2020 is almost over. I survived.

grades are due tomorrow. My only unmarked assignments are just a handful of final projects with some components I couldn’t evaluate, mostly for some technical reason. It’s been a pretty rough semester, but I’m glad I started prepping for it in July, rethinking and reorganizing and rebuilding lesson plans and assignment sequences with a Covid-necessitated hybrid classroom in mind. Spending a lot of time rethinking the mechanics of my course over the summer let me focus more directly on my students and their work during the year.

Final grades are due tomorrow. My only unmarked assignments are just a handful of final projects with some components I couldn’t evaluate, mostly for some technical reason. It’s been a pretty rough semester, but I’m glad I started prepping for it in July, rethinking and reorganizing and rebuilding lesson plans and assignment sequences with a Covid-necessitated hybrid classroom in mind. Spending a lot of time rethinking the mechanics of my course over the summer let me focus more directly on my students and their work during the year.

But overall, it’s been a good term. I put some effort into setting up my office workstation, even ordering a $22 remote control setup from Amazon so that I can adjust my lights at the click of a button, without having to stand up and stretch for the switches. (I confess that I sometimes mimic Captain Picard and say, “Computer, studio lights.”)