Having a rough day. But in a span of about 24 hours, three former students reached out to thank me.

One former student said I’m the only adult male in their life who ever supported their creative efforts.

A second former student posted an essay on social media, describing bouncing back from alcohol and cocaine addiction, and after mentioning several life-savers, mentioned me in the final line of the essay — thanking me for teaching them how to write.

A third former student thanked me for the “Dystopia in American Literature” course I taught few years ago, which they said gave them so much to think about that it changed their life.

My rough day isn’t over, but for whatever reason three former students chose to reach out to me to say thank-you. And to that, I say… “Oh no… thank YOU.”