A valuable thread that explains many of the differences that make autistic people seem “rude” to neurotypicals (who are more comfortable with unspoken rules, fuzzy categories & eye contact, and who get annoyed by unfiltered honesty, stimming & requests for clarification).
Am I being rude or is my autism not being understood and accommodated for? – a thread. /1
— Emily♡ (@ItsEmilyKaty) July 31, 2021
