In January, 2002 I was blogging about…

- A 20-something former CEO takes a fast food job
- The death of Astrid Lindgren (creator of Pippi Longstocking) at 94
- Isadore, patron saint of web surfing (who remembers when “surfing the web” was the dominant metaphor?)
- Teenager created a glove to translate ASL finger positions to speech
- On the implausibility of the Death Star’s trash compactor
- The death of Hemingway’s “Old Man” at 104
- Bernard Shifman, the moron spammer
- 11 September 2001, the Response of Poetry
A former student’s 9/11 poetry project (created for a technical writing assignment)
- Arts & Letters Daily (long-running blog that’s still going)
- More reasons not to trust the Internet
Examples of mainstream media falling for tabloid hoaxes that spread on the internet (a man suffocated by an exotic dancer’s attributes; an airplane passenger stuck to a toilet seat)
- The NASA Challenger disaster
- Programmers make ethical decisions
- The Interactive Fiction Theory Book (a project I helped get started, then abandoned in favor of other projects, then rejoined as a follower)
Similar:
Boston marathon bombing: All the mistakes journalists make during a crisis like the Boston...
New handout: "The Shape of an Academic Paper"
What a stunningly responsible young man I was, to have on June 10 1998 backed up all my fi...
My second greenscreen test.
Studying STEM Isn’t The Career Boost We Think
Sobering data; stunning visualization.