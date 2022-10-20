Why It’s So Hard For Foley Artists To Make Footstep Sounds

According to Foley artist Stefan Fraticelli, who’s worked on TV shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Fargo” and movies like the “Conjuring” series, footsteps are the most challenging sound for a Foley artist to master. Finding the right footwear, surface, and sync is not always straightforward.
