Why It’s So Hard For Foley Artists To Make Footstep Sounds

/ 3 mins ago 20 Oct 2022

According to Foley artist Stefan Fraticelli, who’s worked on TV shows like “Parks and Recreation” and “Fargo” and movies like the “Conjuring” series, footsteps are the most challenging sound for a Foley artist to master. Finding the right footwear, surface, and sync is not always straightforward.

 

Similar:

If in question, have more GOOD than BAD? University of Georgia Student Journalists Walk Ou...
Dragging Myself to a New Skill Level with Blender 3D
The Classic Typewriter Page Frequently Asked Questions
Bye Facebook, hello Instagram: Users make beeline for Facebook-owned social network
Dress Rehearsal for "My Son Pinocchio"
The Amazon Mystery: What America's Strangest Tech Company Is Really Up To