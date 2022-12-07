Eco-critical Code Studies: Reconfigurations of nature in the born-digital artifact “Colossal Cave Adventure” from text to VR

- Video game history is colliding: Sierra founders are bringing a seminal text adventure game to VR (The Verge)
- Colossal Cave Adventure (Crowther 1976; Crowther and Woods 1977) (photo credit)
- Photo of Ken and Roberta Williams; Wikipedia photo of Adventure on a CRT
- Sierra On-Line (Sierra Entertainment, Inc.); King’s Quest, Space Quest, Phantasmagoria; original publisher of Half-Life
- How Sierra Was Captured, Then Killed, by a Massive Accounting Fraud (Vice)
- Klein, Ernst. Ready Player One; Ready Player Two
- Culver, Nathaniel. “Adventure Family Tree”
- Nelson, Graham. “A short history of interactive fiction”
- Infocom; Adventure International; adaptations of The Hobbit; The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy; Atari’s Adventure.
- Williams, Roberta. Mystery House (1980)
- King’s Quest (1984); King’s Quest V (1990)
- MYST (1993)
- Short, Emily. “Galatea” (2000)
- Buckles, Mary Ann. “Interactive Fiction: The Computer Storygame “Adventure“
- Jerz, “Somewhere Nearby is Colossal Cave: Examining Will Crowther’s Original “Adventure” in Code and in Kentucky” (Digital Humanities Quarterly); Jerz and Thomas, “Cave Gave Game: Subterranean Space as Videogame Place” (Electronic Book Review); Scott, Jason, Get Lamp
- Williams, Ken. “Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings: The Rise and Fall of Sierra On-Line“
- “Coming Soon” (status of Steam’s Colossal Cave page at the time of this presentation)
- Excerpts from Jerz 2007 DHQ article
- “Floyd Collins Trapped in Sand Cave” (The Times, Shreveport, La.)
- “Carnival Sunday” National Parks Service marker
- Stephen Bishop’s 1842 map of Mammoth Cave
- “Adventure: The Interactive Original” (Inform 6 port, 1994)
- “Roberta & Ken Williams on remaking one of the oldest games” (Games Beat)
- Lanzendorfer, Jay. “Enslaved Tour Guide Stephen Bishop Made Mammoth Cave the Must-See Destination It Is Today” (Smithsonian)
- Nelson, Graham. “A short history of interactive fiction”
- Levy, Steven. Hackers.
- Crowther, William. “Adventure” (source code.)
