In September, 2002, I was blogging about science writing, satire, ebonics, Google News, owl callers, astronaut Buzz Aldrin punching a moon landing denier, and an email from a former student (who thanked me)

/ 3 days ago 9 Mar 2023

Dennis G. Jerz | Associate Professor of English -- New Media Journalism, Seton Hill University | jerz.setonhill.edu LogoIn September, 2002, I was blogging about

 

Similar:

The Onion's Supreme Court Briefing on Satire Is Stunning
In August, 2002, I was blogging about ebook readers and email in teaching; how urban legen...
'We're back': Bushy Run's 2023 battle reenactment will be held
Remembering James Doohan on his 100th Birthday (found on the Star Trek Wholesomeposting Fa...
Through the Looking Glass #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 3, Episode 19) Sisko Must Rescue ...
In July, 2002, I was blogging about military close reading, weblogs in journalism, UX evan...