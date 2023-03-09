In September, 2002, I was blogging about science writing, satire, ebonics, Google News, owl callers, astronaut Buzz Aldrin punching a moon landing denier, and an email from a former student (who thanked me)

In September, 2002, I was blogging about
- “The Science of Scientific Writing” (1990)
- from ‘pong’ to ‘pac man’
- Michigan Police fall for The Onion satire about terrorist telemarketers
- “Ebonics” (ebony + phonics)
- Silly alarmist story about recessive blonde genes
- A scientist undone by plagiarism
- Google News (when it was new)
- Mel Gibson’s plan to film a move in Latin and Arabic
- A lovely little study in British ecocentrism: two amateur ornithologists in the same neighborhood have each acquired an owl whistle, and seem to be hooting at each other “with no actual owl involved.”
- A composer accused of plagiarizing a completely silent composition
- No charges filed against astronaut Buzz Aldrin, accused of punching a moon hoax conspiracy theorist
- The Ubiquity, Functions, And Contexts Of Bullshitting
- An email from a former student who wrote, “Thank you. I was very fortunate to be in your class. No other class ever has, nor I suspect ever will, prepare me as thorough.”
- A Scottish chemist who says she discovered why leftover pizza tastes so good the next day
- The persistence of chalkboards in higher education (I don’t share the sentiment but I appreciate a well-written bit of professional nostalgia)
- The first smiley emoticon, and Kevin Mackenzie’s suggestion of -) for “tongue in cheek”.
- The one-year anniversary of the 11 Sept 2001 terrorist attacks.
