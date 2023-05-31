After you finish your brass-polishing shift, join me at the Gear and Heart to swap stories about the good old days. #neovictorian #Blender3D #Unity3D #design #aesthetics #blender3dart

Similar:
I'd love to do a shift at these gorgeous #neovictorian workstations, created in #Blender3D...
Some new locations for my #neovictorian #steampunk personal project. Created in #blender3d...
Congrats to all the winners at the Pittsburgh 48 Hour Film Project! Bit-Sized Productions ...
The film Carolyn was in is a finalist. The screening will start soon. #48hrfilmproject Sup...
Public service announcement! If you are feeling awkward at a social event and you see me t...
Fancy a game of whist with your nemesis? The prospect of ruin adds piquancy to the pleasur...