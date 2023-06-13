Proofreading matters. (For the record, Blanche actually said, “We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty.”)

I make mistakes on my blog all the time. But I’m not CNN. (Check out the line under the photo.)
Yes, that’s right… that blue box is missing an important word.
